Amazon Is Reportedly Planning To Open Department Stores

Amazon Is Reportedly Planning , To Open Department Stores.

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' sources say Amazon is planning to open department stores about the size of a Kohl's or T.J.

Maxx.

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' sources say Amazon is planning to open department stores about the size of a Kohl's or T.J.

Maxx.

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' sources say Amazon is planning to open department stores about the size of a Kohl's or T.J.

Maxx.

The first stores will reportedly open in California and Ohio.

Amazon recently beat out Walmart as the world's largest retail seller outside of China.

Amazon recently beat out Walmart as the world's largest retail seller outside of China.

So attempting to secure a top spot amid physical retail stores wouldn't come as a surprise.

The move would likely put more pressure on struggling retailers such as J.C.

Penney, Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus, which all filed for bankruptcy last year.

The move would likely put more pressure on struggling retailers such as J.C.

Penney, Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus, which all filed for bankruptcy last year.

The move would likely put more pressure on struggling retailers such as J.C.

Penney, Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus, which all filed for bankruptcy last year.

The move would likely put more pressure on struggling retailers such as J.C.

Penney, Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus, which all filed for bankruptcy last year.

Amazon is no stranger to brick-and-mortar stores, as it acquired Whole Foods in 2017 and has opened grocery and cashierless stores.

Amazon is no stranger to brick-and-mortar stores, as it acquired Whole Foods in 2017 and has opened grocery and cashierless stores.

Amazon is no stranger to brick-and-mortar stores, as it acquired Whole Foods in 2017 and has opened grocery and cashierless stores.

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Amazon thinks department stores will help sell more technology and clothing products as well as its own private label goods.

The stores will likely open in strip centers