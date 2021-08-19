Multiple Wildfires Continue to Advance Through Northern California

On August 19, wildfires spread across drought-stricken forests in Northern California, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

ABC News reports the latest wildfire, the Caldor Fire, has now burned approximately 84 square miles.

In Grizzly Flats, a community of about 1,200, at least 50 homes were destroyed.

On August 18, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

In the Sierra-Cascades region, the Dixie Fire expanded by thousands of acres to cover 993 square miles... ... two weeks after the blaze tore through the town of Greenville.

The Dixie Fire now threatens about 16,000 homes and buildings.

It's a pretty good size monster.

We're not going to get this thing overnight.

It's going to be a work in progress — eating the elephant one bite at a time kind of thing — and it's going to be a long-haul mindset.

It's a marathon and not a sprint, Mark Brunton, firefighting operations section chief, via ABC News.

According to ABC News, the Caldor and Dixie fires are among a dozen large wildfires currently burning in the northern half of California