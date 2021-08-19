Breastfeeding is considered one of the best sources of nutrition for a newborn baby. Addit

Breastfeeding is considered one of the best sources of nutrition for a newborn baby.It can reduce the potential for health conditions for both parent and baby, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.If you’re feeling overwhelmed about where to start your breastfeeding journey, here’s what you need to know about the basics.According to WebMD, skin-to-skin contact with your baby right after birth triggers reflexes that help them attach or “latch” onto your breast.The first milk your body produces is called colostrum.Rich in carbohydrates, protein and antibodies, colostrum has laxative-like properties that help pass meconium and fight jaundice.According to La Leche League, the change from colostrum to transitional milk occurs two to five days after birth.Breast milk provides an infant with calories and nutrients essential for growth and development.It also contains antibodies that protect against certain illnesses, respiratory problems and allergies.Breastfeeding is just one of the many ways to bond with your baby.Whether you choose to breastfeed or bottle-feed, it’s your choice for what works best for you and your baby