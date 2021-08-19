TikTok user under fire for ranking his friends by income

TikTok user @tcruznc, whose name is Tom Cruz (seriously), is the mastermind behind the original "Forbes Friends List" post.in which he openly orders his friends based on how much money they make.Though the original post seems to be deleted, a re-uploaded version is going viral on Twitter with the caption, "What in the wealth is this"."So a few years ago, me and my friends started making a spreadsheet breaking down our incomes and availability for travel," he said, before calling the practice "incredibly helpful".The sheet ranks each of his 18 friends in order of income, starting with "Shawn," who expects to make roughly $5 million this year, .and ending with "Broke Bobby," who expects to make $125,000."Broke bob pulling in $125,000 and still being considered broke is what’s getting me," one user said.The controversy doesn't stop there, though.

Cruz shared a TikTok post explaining the "bottom 10" income earners in his friend group, who call themselves the "Welfare 10".With names like "Handsome Rob," "Dooky Shoes" and "Ramen Ryan," you'd be correct to assume the backlash against this post has been profound as well