2022 Hyundai Elantra N hits the track

Hyundai has exciting news with its latest N expansion: the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.

As expected, it features sporty but not outrageous styling, and underneath, it has the same sweet powertrains as its Veloster and Kona cousins.Today marks the car’s North American debut that was meant to take place at the New York Auto Show.

Instead, it’s happening virtually.

As for the important stuff, Hyundai confirmed the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and its 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque.

You’ll also have the choice between a six-speed manual or nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.