Taliban fighters accost CNN reporter and crew

CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports on the hurdles Americans and Afghans are facing trying to get to Kabul’s airport as Taliban fighters attempt to block access with gunfire and violence.
This video has been updated to correct an editing issue.
CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports on the hurdles Americans and Afghans are facing trying to get to Kabul’s airport as Taliban fighters attempt to block access with gunfire and violence.
This video has been updated to correct an editing issue.
Taliban fighters followed CNN's Clarissa Ward and her crew, taking their gun safety off and raising them as if to strike a..