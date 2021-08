Daily Dividend Report: NVDA, EL, HUM, ROST, XEL

It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on September 23, 2021, to all shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $100 million in the second quarter.

The Est—e Lauder Companies (EL) will pay a quarterly dividend of $.53 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock on September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

Humana (HUM) has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.70 per share payable on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Ross Stores (ROST) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per common share, payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 7, 2021.

Xcel Energy (XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 45.75 cents per share.

The dividends are payable October 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.