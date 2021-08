Sally Sylvester, mentor with Butterflies 4 Smiles, shares the story and inspiration behind the now worldwide organization.

MORNING" LIVE ON CBS 6.HERE'S A QUESTION FOR YOU...A COFFEE FILTER, ACLOTHESPIN, A PIPE CLEANER ANDSOME COLOR..WHAT DO THESEITEMS ADD UP TO?

A SMILE OFCOURSE....BUTTERFLIES 4 SMILES IS ARICHMOND-BASED GROUP OF KIDS INHENRICO THAT WORKS TO SPREADSMILES ALL OVER RVA, THE UNITEDSTATES AND THE WORLD.MENTOR SALLY SYLLVESTER, ANALLEN AND ALLEN HOMETOWN HERO,STARTED THIS GROUP.TAKE A LOOK.WE'D LIKE TO THANK OUR CREATIVESERVICES DIRECTOR, MATT MCCLAINFOR SHARING THIS SPIECAL PIECEWITH US...TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BUTTERFLIES4 SMILES AND HOW YOU CAN MAKEYOUR OWNBUTTERFLY, JUST VISITBUTTERFLIES4 SMILES DOT COM.EVANNE, THIS MAKES ME SMILE...