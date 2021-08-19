Skip to main content
Thursday, August 19, 2021

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak travels to Reno for 7th round of Vax Nevada Days winners

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
The seventh round of Vax Nevada Days winners will be announced Thursday night.

SEVERE SYMPTOMS.TODAY THE SEVENTH ROUND OFVAX NEVADA DA WYSINNERS WILL BEANNOUNCED.THE GOVERNOR WILL MAKE THEANNOUNCEMENT AT THE GREATERNEVADA FIELD IN RENO.VAX NEVADA DAYS IS GIVINGOUT 5- MILLION DOLLARS TONEARLY 2-THOUSAND NEVADARESIDENTS WHO GET COVID-19VACCINES.THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS AT 6THIS EVENING.

