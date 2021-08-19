Caldor Fire Slowed Overnight, But Still 0% Contained

The battle against the Caldor Fire continues for another day.
The fire is slowing down but is far from being under control.
Multiple Wildfires, Continue to Advance, Through Northern California.
On August 19, wildfires spread across drought-stricken..
There are now around 600 personnel working the fire. That's up more than double the number of firefighters battling the fire two..