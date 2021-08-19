Sonny Chiba, Martial Arts Legend and ‘Kill Bill’ Actor, Dead at 82

Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba was a Japanese actor and martial arts legend famous for roles in American films like 'Kill Bill' and 'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.'.

'Variety' reports that on August 18, Chiba's agent confirmed that the 82-year-old actor had died due to COVID-19 complications.

Chiba’s acting career spanned from the 1960s through the 2010s.

In addition to his roles in popular American films, he appeared in countless Japanese productions.

Born Sadaho Maeda in Fukuoka, Japan, on January 22, 1939, he began learning martial arts while at the Nippon Sports Science University in 1957.

He earned a first-degree black belt in 1965.

In 1984, he received his fourth-degree black belt.

He also held black belts in ninjutsu, shorinji kempo, judo, kendo and goju-ryu karate.

Chiba starred in his first martial arts film, 'Karate Kiba,' in 1973.

1974’s 'The Street Fighter' gained him international recognition