State Fair Tragedy: 10 Years Later

August 13, 2011, is a day concertgoers at the Indiana State Fair will never forget.
Seven people died as a result of the collapse and 40 others were injured.
10 years later we're hearing their stories of survivial, sorrow and strength.
Little did Dr. Gardner know how attending the fair that night would alter the course of her career. And, take her a decade later to..
Paramedics talk about their experiences 10 years ago when a stage collapsed at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.