2 children in Central Virginia die from COVID-19

THAT BREAKING NEWS - WE HAVEJUST LEARNED OF TWO NEW DEATHSFROM COVID-19 IN OUR AREA...INCLUDNIG A YOUNG CHILD.I'M TRACY SEARS IN FOR JULIE.AND I'M LELAND PINDER.<FULL SCREENTHE FIRST -IN THE RICHMOND-HENRICO HEALTH DISTRICTS.OFFICIALS SAY THEY WERE NOTIFIEDTHE CHILD WASBETWEEN 0 AND NINE YEARS OLD.CBS SIX ASKED THEM IF TEH CHILDHAD PRE-EXISITING CONDITIONS.WE WERE TOLD THEY COULD NOTCONFIRM THAT - BUT SAID WHILECHILD DEATHS FROM COVID ARE RARE- CHILDREN WITH UNDERLYINGILLNESSES TEND TO BE AT HIGHERRISK.THIS IS THE SECOND REPORTEDCHILDHOOD DEATH CAUSED BY COVIDIN THAT DISTRICT.AND IN THE CHESTERFIELD HEALTHDISTRICT, WE HAVE LEARNEDSOMEONE IN THE 10-19 YEAR AGEGROUP HAS ALSO DIED.ACCORDING TO THEIR ONLINEDASHBOARD, THE DEATH WASREPORTED ON JULY 27TH.