Buffalo Anti-violence leader: 'This is not going to be the most violent year'

Anti-violence community leaders are now saying they are confident Buffalo's shooting and homicide numbers will trend down for the rest of the year.

JUST MONTHS INTO 2021... SHOOTINGS AND HOMICIDES DRAMATICALLY INCREASED IN THE CITY OF BUFFALO.

SOME... EVENPREDITING THIS YEAR WOULD BEBUFFALO MOST VIOLENT YEAR YET.MURRAY: WE CAN CHANGE THEDATA.

THAT'S WHAT WE'RE DOING.GILES: THIS IS NOT GOING TO BETHE MOST VIOLENT YEAR.

NO.

IFEEL GOOD ABOUT THE WORK ANDSOME OF THE THINGS.

THEY'REDUMPING RESOURCES IN.ANTI-VIOLENCE LEADERS SAY THEYARE NOW*CONFIDEN* BUFFALO'SSHOOTING AND HOMICIDE NUMBERSWILL TREND DOWN FOR THEREMAINER OF THE YEAR...LARGELY BECAUSE OF THEIRRETURN TO THE COMMUNITY.GILES: WE'RE PATROLINGNEIGHBORHOODS WHERE THATELEMENT WOULD EXIST BUTBECAUSE OF OUR PRESENCE THERE,THEY'RE THINKING TWICE ABOUTIT.

STAND UP: COMMUNITYLEADERS SAY THEIR EFFORTSCOMBINED WITH THAT OF THEVIPER TASK FORCE ARE WHAT AREDRIVING THOSE NUMBERS DOWN.MURRAY: THEY'RE MAKING SURETHINGS GO SMOOTHLY THROUGH THECITY.

THE COLLABORATION WITHLAW ENFORCEMENT AND COMMUNITYBASED GROUPS IS WORKING TOLOWER THAT.

I CAN FEEL THETENSION GOING DOWN.

WITHIN THEFIRST MONTH OF THE VIPER TASKFORCE'S CREATION, U.S.ATTORNEY J.P.

KENNEDY SAIDTHEY HAD MADE NEARLY 60FIREARMS RELATED ARRESTS,ALMOST 180 NARCOTICS RELATEDARRESTS AND NEARLY 60 VIOLENTFELONY ARRESTS.

17 FIREARMSHAD BEEN SEIZED.

I ASKED THEDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FORUPDATED NUMBERS... BUT DIDN'THEAR BACK.

YET ANTIVIOLENCELEADERS SAY IT'S MUCH MORETHAN WEAPONS SEIZURES ANDARRESTS... MURRAY: THEINVOLVEMENT IS REALLY CHANGINGTHE MINDSET OF SOME OF THESEGUYS THAT REALLY WANT TO BEBAD GUYS AND THROUGHOUT OURCOMMUNITY.

NOW, COMMUNITYLEADERS SAY IT'S TIME TO AIMEVEN HIGHER.

GILES: THEY'REGETTING SOME OF THE GUNS,WHICH IS A START, BUT WE'RELOOKING FOR SOMETHING GREATERTHAN THAT.

WE'RE LOOKING FORTHEM TO KICK IN THE DOORS OFSOMEONES HOUSE THAT THEY'REDISTRIBUTING THE GUNS.

I KNOWTHEY HAVE THIRTY WEAPONS UP INTHAT HOUSE.

