Foo Fighters To Receive First-Ever VMAs Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters To Receive First-Ever VMAs Global Icon Award.

Foo Fighters To Receive First-Ever VMAs Global Icon Award.

MTV made the announcement on Aug.

19.

.

Hailing from MTV's Europe Music Awards ('EMAs'), the uber prestigious Global Icon Award celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact & influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, MTV VMAs, via press release.

The 'VMAs' will honor the Global Icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire and evolve, MTV VMAs, via press release.

Past recipients include Queen, Eminem and Whitney Houston, among others.

Past recipients include Queen, Eminem and Whitney Houston, among others.

Past recipients include Queen, Eminem and Whitney Houston, among others.

The Foo Fighters are also nominated for three VMAs this year and will perform for the first time at the awards show since 2007.

The Foo Fighters are also nominated for three VMAs this year and will perform for the first time at the awards show since 2007.

Other performers include Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello, .

Other performers include Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello, .

Other performers include Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello, .

Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo.

Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo.

Justin Bieber is the most-nominated performer this year.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept.

12 at 8 p.m.

ET