Bucs and Titans wrap up joint practice sessions

The Buccaneers and Titans finished the second of two joint practices ahead of Saturday night's game at Raymond James Stadium.
The session included a few heated moments, but the Super Bowl champs say that's a good thing.
These practices give both teams a much more realistic look. They can run through scenarios, like red zone and the two-minute drill..