Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Welcome Baby Boy

Surprise!
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
ET Canada has all the details on their new bundle of joy.
"Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.
Scarlett Johansson has welcomed a baby boy with husband Colin Jost, he has announced on social media.