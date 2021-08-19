Man Surrenders After Claiming To Have Bomb Near Library Of Congress

In Washington, D.C., police raced toward the Library of Congress after a man in a pickup truck said he had a bomb.
The area went into lockdown and government buildings were evacuated during the standoff; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.
