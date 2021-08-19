Frustrated dad performs hilarious song about wife's Amazon habits

A dad's hilarious song about his wife'sonline shopping habits is going viral, cracking upshopping enthusiasts around the world.When the Wacho family (@wachofam) postedthe funny footage to their account, they gained over3 million views and thousands of comments.In the video, this dad got creativewhen reflecting on his wife's purchases.He sang new lyrics to the hit 2005song "My Humps" by the Black Eyed Peas."I drive my husband crazy / I'm onlineshopping daily / Addicted to Amazon / Pleasedeliver when he's gone!" the song starts.The dad then lists the many items his wife haspurchased — like "a crockpot and some brandnew jeans" and "a face mask for my skin routine”.In the end, he concludes his funny songwith the lines, "My junk / My junk, my junk / My onlinedaily junk / Whatcha gonna do with all that junk /All that junk comin' off that truck”.Thousands of comments camepouring in to express how relatablethe dad's song was.

"Every wife is relating sohard to these lyrics," one user commented."I want this playing in the backgroundwhile I’m adding to my cart," one user wrote."Omg, I cannot stop laughing, this is somethingmy husband would sing," wrote one user