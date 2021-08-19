TikToker has the best towel hack for post-shower lounging

Brayden Singley declared that up untilrecently, his "life has been a lie." Fortunately,the professional dancer and choreographerhappily bestowed his wisdom upon TikTok.Like most people, when Singley got out ofthe shower, he would wrap a towel around hisbody and tuck in the excessive material.Anyone who does this knows it's onlya matter of minutes before the towel beginsto unfurl and fall down.Singley figured out a simple solution tothe problem — you'll probably wonderwhy you hadn't thought of it yourself."I just discovered that I've been wrapping my towelaround myself incorrectly for years," Singley said.

"I thought, what if you tuck the excessunderneath?” Singley tucked the extra fabricinto the towel and rolled it over a few times.Then he proceeded to run in place,out of the room, then back inside again todemonstrate just how secure the towel was.The video received over 15 million views.Some people appreciated the advice, while otherscouldn't get over his very lengthy run."Just changed my life," one user said.

"Thank youfor the seamless demonstration," another wrote."Legend says my man isstill running," a person joked