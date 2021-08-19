California police officer shot trying to arrest suspect in ‘ambush’ of deputy walks out of hospital

The officer was one of two who was shot while they were performing surveillance on Ervin Olikong.
Police say a sheriff’s deputy was chasing Olikong the previous day when the suspect fired more than a dozen rounds.
The officer was one of two who was shot while they were performing surveillance on Ervin Olikong.
Police say a sheriff’s deputy was chasing Olikong the previous day when the suspect fired more than a dozen rounds.
Two San Bernardino police officers were shot in Highland Wednesday afternoon while investigating a person believed to have injured..