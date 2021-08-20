The Hand of God Movie

The Hand of God Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Great Beauty, The Young Pope), comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s.

THE HAND OF GOD is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy.

Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto's future is set in motion.

Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino starring Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Biagio Manna, Ciro Capano release date Coming Soon in Select Theaters and On Netflix