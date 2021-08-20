The Voyeurs Movie (2021) - Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo

The Voyeurs Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite -- inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street.

But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

Directed by Michael Mohan starring Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo release date September 10, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)