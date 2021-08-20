COVID vaccine boosters could be coming

Top health officials in the federal government recommended Wednesday that adults who have taken the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines seek out a booster shot eight months after becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The JCVI is yet to provide a recommendation on boosters
U.S. officials are eager to provide Covid-19 Vaccine boosters to all Americans next month, but not everyone is necessarily in..