NEO concert venues sing the same tune: Show vaccination card or negative COVID test to get inside

Concert goers must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to enter some local establishments.

For tonight's concert at tconcert goers can walk rigdoors and into the venue,7th, it won't be the soundinside an empty beach landmusic to todd diamonds earto have audiences back andback.

Geiman is the managesays just this month, theback to full capacity andthe sweet spot of, of haviwatching a community comeband is what brings musicRamsey out, you have peopljust, you can rock out togis not alone and Harris drBuffalo to feel the electrnight's Kings of leon concfavorite band.

I've travelsee them and here we are.of the band's team testedthey postponed the concertshould have been tested eabeen a day.

If it could haearlier, we wouldn't havewe would have, you know, fto open.

That's kind of Helike thursday's canceled swhy Geiman and a dozen othvenues did what music loveto keep performers and conwas just trying to figurethe musicians.

Concert goeproof of vaccination or atheir doors.

We cannot affagain.

None of the venueswe talked to can get behina great idea that even ifgetting the vaccine that yhey, I don't have covid, hand show it that way.

If ytickets for a concert hereballroom after september 7goes into full effect thanrefunds and to see a fullvenues throughout our areatogether on this policy, Jfive ap reporting in Cleve