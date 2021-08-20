The new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Interior Design in Ghost White

Bentley is taking the next step on its journey to a sustainable future with the launch of the new Bentayga Hybrid – the only electrified true-luxury SUV in the world, and a model that Bentley predicts will become the best-selling member of the new Bentayga family.

Following the recent launches of the new Bentayga V8 and Bentayga Speed, the new Bentayga Hybrid becomes the third model in the most successful luxury SUV portfolio the segment has ever seen.

The new exterior and interior design emphasises Bentley design DNA across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company.

The new Bentayga Hybrid offers the ultimate in electric luxury, with smooth and silent progress through urban environments, whilst having the grand touring capability to escape the city and explore further.

Customers of the Bentayga Hybrid can escape the noise of the city through the refined and acoustically-isolated serenity of the cabin without engine interference, using up to 31 miles of electric-only range (NEDC), before physically leaving the city behind with the comfort of a total combined range of 536 miles (NEDC).