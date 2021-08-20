WHEN THE SCREAMING STARTS Movie

WHEN THE SCREAMING STARTS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Aidan Mendle has a dream; he aspires to be an infamous serial killer.

When struggling journalist, Norman, is invited to follow Aidan on his journey, he believes he has finally landed his big break.

But as Aidan and his newly recruited murder cult embark on a bloodsoaked rampage, will Norman’s dream of becoming a renowned filmmaker turn into a nightmare Who will be remembered, who will be forgotten and who will be left behind chopped into little pieces?