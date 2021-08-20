ROYAL JELLY Movie

ROYAL JELLY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Aster, a reclusive high school bee enthusiast, is taken under the wing of a mysterious mentor named Tresa, everything Aster loves is shattered.

Snatched away to Tresa’s remote, nightmarish apiary, Aster finds herself captive to Tresa’s grotesque plan--being groomed as a diseased hive’s next queen.

Aster must find the strength within to exterminate Tresa and her godforsaken brood to survive.

Elizabeth McCoy, Sherry Lattanzi, and Fiona McQuinn star in a Sam Riley film ROYAL JELLY, releasing September 14 from Uncork’d Entertainment.