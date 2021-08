Dominion's offshore wind project

HEADING OFF THE COAST.

ABOUT30 MILES.

BUT YOU'LL FIND MORETHAN JUST WATER AND MARINELIFE THERE.

IT'S THE SITE OFDOMINION'S OFFSHORE WINDPROJECT.

I HEADED OUT THEERFOR AN UPDATE TO SEE HOW ITAFFECTS FISHERMEN AND MARINELIFE.FOR CAPTAIN RON SPANGLER..(NAT BEING ON THE WATERFISHING... (NAT IS A WAY OFLIFE..

1:54-2:05 (CAPT.

RONSPANGLER, FISHHOOK SPORTFISHING) "I'M 73.

NOW ISTARTED WITH A CANE POLE WHENI WAS PROBABLY NINE OR 10YEARS OLD (BUTT) I'VE BEENDOING ALL MY WHOLE LIFE." WITHNO SIGNS OF STOPPING EITHER.IT'S PART OF THE REASON HESAYS DOMINION'S OFFSHORE WINDPROJECT IS A HOOK, LINE ANDSINKER.

2:05-2:09 (SPANGLER)"IT'S GOING TO BEUNBELIEVABLE.

THAT'S MYPERSONAL OPINION." THESE WINDTURBINES, BUILT ABOUT 30 MILESOFF HET COAST, ARE DESIGNED TOBRING CLEAN ENERGY TOVIRGINIA.

19-32 (KEVINCARROLL, OPERATIONS ANDMAINTENANCE MANAGER FORCOASTAL VIRGINIA OFFSHORE WINDPROJECT) "WE USE THE WIND ASFREE FUEL TO SPIN THETURBINES, THE TURBINES,THEREFORE, YOU KNOW, USE OFMAGNET AND A GENERATOR, THEYGENEREDAT THAT ELECTRICITYTHAT COMES THROUGH CABLES, ITCOMES ON SHORE TO COMES RIGHTINTO THE GR."ID 14-19 "IT'STHE EQUIVALENT OF TAKING OVERA MILLION INTERNAL COMBUSTIONENGINE VEHICLES OFF OF THEROAD." BY 2026 -- MIDONIONPLANS TO ADD 180 14 MEGAWATTTURBINES TO THE WATERS.

INSIMPLE TERMS -- THAT'S ENOUGHENERGY TO POWER 660-THOUSANDHOMES.

KEVIN CARROLL, THEPROJECT'S OPERATIONS ANDMAINTENANCE MANAGER SAYS THETURBINES CAUSE MARINE LIFE TOFLOURISH.

35-43 (CARROLL)"WHEN YOU PUT A STRUCTURE INTOTHE WATER, AND IT'S GOING TOHAVE MARINE LIFE GROW ON IT.AND WE'RE IN S AENSE, CREATINGAN ECOSYSTEM..." 43-55 "WE'VESEEN A TMERENDOUS GROWTH, (ANDTHE AMOUNT OF MARINE SPECIESTHAT HAVE BEENIN) AND AROUNDTHE TURBINES WHERE BEFORETHERE WAS NOTHING NOW WE HAVEBLACK SEA BASS, WE HAVE SPADEFISH." (NATS 2:09-2:19(SPANGLER) "THE LITTLE FISHYOU'RE GOING TO COME IN THEBIGGER FISH ARE GOING TO COMEIN AND THEN BIGGER FISH AREGOING TO COME IN AND THEFISHING IS GOING TO BEFANTASTIC.

WE'VE BEEN NEEDINGTHIS FOR A LOT OF YEARS."CARROLL SAYS DOMINION HAS BEENWORKING WITH THE VIRGINIAINSTITUTE OF MARINE SCIENCE TOMONITOR THE UNDERTEWAR GROWTH.1:22-1:33 (CARROLL) "IT'S NOTJUST THE THE GROWTH THAT WE'REGOING TO SEE IN THE MARINELIFE, THERE'S GOING TO BE AGROWTH IN THE JOB MARKETS ASWELL, NOT JUST FOR DOMINION,BUT WITHITHN E SUPPLY CHAINTHAT'S NECESSARY TO BE ABLE TOKEEP THE TURBINES UP ANDRUNNING." WITH HIS EYES ONCATCHING MORE SPECIES..SPANGLER SAYS..

2:29-2:31(SPANGL) "EERVERYBODY, LET'SGO FISHING."