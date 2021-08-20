Reminiscence Movie – A Family Reunion

Reminiscence Movie – A Family Reunion - From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros.

Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories.

Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson).

A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession.

As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?