Sun burns fog of lake in stunning time lapse footage

Waking early, on a mid-August morning at a lake in Quebec, I saw my chance to get a shot I’ve been wanting to get for a while now.

Coffee in hand, I walked through the fog down to the edge of the dock, propped my trusty iPhone X against a wood railing and proceeded to capture a time lapse of last night’s blanket of fog slowly drifting away with the rising sun.

The day began with an overnight low temperature of 56°F (13°C), on its way to a mid-day high of 81°F (27°C).

Ah, August in Canada!

- warm summer days and brisk - perfect for sleeping - nights.

This cottage is located on a narrow section of a very long lake called Lac Saint Pierre.

The slow and subtle burning off of the fog took about an hour in real time, and this time lapse transforms it into a 20-second, soft, swaying dance.