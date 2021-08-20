OnlyFans Announces It Will Prohibit Sexually Explicit Content

The prohibition of adult content on the popular creator platform goes into effect on Oct. 1.

OnlyFans cites financial pressure from banking and payment provider partners as the reason for the upcoming ban.

Nude photos uploaded by creators will still be allowed, as long as they adhere to new specific guidelines.

In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, , OnlyFans Statement, via The Verge.

... and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines, OnlyFans Statement, via The Verge.

OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform, OnlyFans Statement, via The Verge.

While OnlyFans suggests its banning explicit content due to pressure from its financial partners.

A recent report published by the BBC found the platform was lenient when it came to illegal content.

The investigation found that this was particularly true with profiles that were financially successful.

Porn and adult content remains a difficult sell for investors.

Tumblr implemented a similar adult content ban when Verizon came close to selling off the platform.

In 2020, OnlyFans generated sales in excess of $2 billion.

The platform receives 20 percent of creator sales