Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato!

Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato!.

Demetria Devonne Lovato turns 29 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the singer.

1.

They started her acting career on "Barney and Friends.".

2.

Lovato was the Mini Miss Texas 2000-2001.

3.

In 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

.

4.

The singer-songwriter has co-writing credits on all of their albums. 5.

Lovato can not only sing, but they can also play the guitar, piano and drums. Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato!