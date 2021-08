Yogi government lifts weekend curfew in Uttar Pradesh | Oneindia News

As the number of Covid cases have dropped in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi government announced that the weekly curfew on Sundays is being completely lifted.

, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to carry out more than seven crore COVID-19 tests.

