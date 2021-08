Todd's Weekend Adventures August 20-22

LIST WILL GIVE YOU A FEWOPTIONS.todd weekend adventures sotopenWHAT'S BETTR ETHAN A TON OFEXOTIC ANIMALS?

A BUNCH OFBABY ANIMALS!

BACK BY POPULARDEMAND ARE BABY ANIMAL DAYS ATBOULDER RIDGE WILD ANIMAL PARK.THESE ARE THE LAST FEW DAYS OFTHE EVENT AS IT ALL ENDS ONSATURDAY AT 6 P.M.

ENJOY HANDSON EXPERIENCES, PHOTO OPPS,ACTIVITIES, SNACKS, AND MOER ALLWITH YOUR REGULARADMISSION PRICE.HOLLAND'S INDEPENDENCE DAYFIREWORKS WERE RESCHEDULED ANDCAN NOW BE NJOYED THIS SATURDAY.CELEBRATIONFREEDOM WILL START AT 4 P.M.WTIH KIDS GAMES, VENDORS, A LIVEMARTIAL ARTS DEMONSTRATION, LIVEMUSIC, FOOD BOOTHS AND MORE.IT ALL ENDS WITH A FIREWORKSDISPLAY OVER LAKE MACATAWA.

IT'SFREE TO ATTEND.

HEAD TO HOLLANDDOT ORG FOR MORE INFO.WIND DOWN TH SEUMMER WITH THESALVATION ARMY KROC CENTER'SKROC BLOCK PARTY!

BRING THEWHOLE FAMILY OUT TO ENJOY SOMEFUN GAMES, AD NOUTDOOR MOVIE,AND AN ABSOLUTELY ENORMOUS SLIPAND SLIDE!

THEKROC CENTER HAS PARTNERED WITHCONSUMERS ENERGY TO OFFERTHIS FREE EVENT.

CHECK OUT MOREON FACEBOOK.THEY ARE MYTHICAL CRATEURESRARELY SEEN BY PEOPLE,BUT SOON PEOPLE WILL BE ABLE TOSEE DOZENS OF MERMAIDS ALLWEEKEND LONG AT MERFESTINTERNATIONAL.THE MERMAID MEGAFEST WILL TAKEPLACE AT LAKE ARVESTARESORT IN SOUTH HAVEN, WHERETHERE WILL BE LIVE BANDS, TWOMERMAID TANKS, WATER PARK FUN,NIGHTTIME AERIAL AD NWATERPERFORMANCES, AND SO MUCH MORE !GENERAL ADMISSION COSTS$20 AND ALL- ACCESS PASSES COST$70.

