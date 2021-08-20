Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Volkswagen ID.4 | Autoblog Podcast #692

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder.

John recently drove the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 and Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S back to back, and shares his thoughts from the comparison.

Greg has been reacquainting himself with the Toyota 4Runner, and John has been sampling a diesel-powered Cadillac Escalade and doing some soft-roading in his Hyundai Palisade.

Greg ruminates on what things would be like if John DeLorean had risen to the top of General Motors.

Finally, they talk about Audi's wheelbase-shifting SkySphere electric roadster concept.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.