'Bucket list to talk to you guys': CNN interviews Earth, Wind & Fire

CNN’s John Avlon and Brianna Keilar sit down with the band members of Earth, Wind & Fire in anticipation of their performance at the star-studded event, “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert.” The concert will air Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m.

ET exclusively on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.