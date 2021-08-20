Mike Richards steps down as 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the brand new host of the “Jeopardy!” game show, says he has “stepped down.” CNN’s Brian Stelter reports on the controversial comments Richards has made in the past.
Just over a week after being named Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! successor, executive producer Mike Richards has stepped away from the..