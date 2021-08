Flag Day with Sean Penn and Dylan Penn | Behind the Scenes

Here's your behind the scenes look at the drama movie Flag Day, based on the book Flim-Flam Man by Jennifer Vogel.

It stars Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Eddie Marsan and Josh Brolin.

Flag Day Release Date: August 20, 2021 After you watch Flag Day drop a review.

