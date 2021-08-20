Friday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Biotechnology Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Takung Art (TKAT), up about 6.7% and shares of Contextlogic (WISH) up about 6.6% on the day.

In trading on Friday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Organovo Holdings (ONVO), trading up by about 16.5% and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), trading up by about 13% on Friday.