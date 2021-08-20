Friday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Diagnostics

Helping drag down the group were shares of Freightcar America (RAIL), down about 0.8% and shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) off about 0.7% on the day.

In trading on Friday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.2%.

Also lagging the market Friday are diagnostics shares, about flat on the day as a group, led down by Progenity (PROG), trading lower by about 54.6% and Biocept (BIOC), trading lower by about 8.1%.