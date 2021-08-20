Daily Dividend Report: HD, HAL, LYB, STLD, LUMN

The dividend is payable on September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 2, 2021.

The Home Depot declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share.

Halliburton Company (HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2021 third quarter dividend of four and one-half cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on September 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

LyondellBasell (LYB) has declared a dividend of $1.13 per share, to be paid September 7, 2021 to shareholders of record August 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 27, 2021.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced that the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 and is payable on or about October 15, 2021.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share.

The dividend is payable September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2021.

The ex-dividend date will be August 27, 2021.