Gov. Baker urges residents to take precautions as Henri approaches

Charlie Baker activated hundreds of members of the National Guard and is urging residents to take precautions as Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to become a hurricane, moves toward Massachusetts.

HAVE BEEN TRAPPING- - TRACKINGTROPICAL STORM HENRY -- HRI.ENTHE LATEST FORECT ASCALLS FORTHE STORM TO BECOME A HURRICANEDAN MAKE LANDFALL AROUND CAPECOD AND THE SOUTH COAST.WE WILL PROBABLY SEE HURRICANEFORCE WIND AND A PERTINENT -- ASTORM SURGE IN MANYOA CSTALCOMMUNITIES.THAT BRINGS THE POSSIBILITY OFMINOR AND SIGNIFICANT COASTALFLOODING.MOST OF MASSACHUSETTS IS GOINGTO SEE A LOT OF RAIN.MANY OF OUR RIVERS AND STREAMSARE ALREADY RUNNING HIGH THISSUMM.ERWE COULD SEE FLOODING.THIS CLDOU INCLUDE FLASHFLOODING IN URBAN POOR DRAINAGEAREAS AND POSSIBLY STORM SURGEFLOODING ALONG THE SOUTH COASTAND NORTH SHORE.GIVEN ALLF TH