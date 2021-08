Carlos Santana And Rob Thomas Talk New Collaboration 'Move'

More than 20 years after their smash hit "Smooth", Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas are teaming up once again for the new song "Move" featuring American Authors off of Santana's upcoming album, 'Blessings And Miracles'.

The duo tells ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey what it was like to work together again as Santana shares the inspiration behind his new album.