'Skyrim' 10th Anniversary Edition Coming to Next-Gen Consoles

IGN reports that Bethesda's 'Skyrim' is coming to next-gen consoles, bringing with it various enhancements.

The Anniversary Edition will include 10 years' worth of updates and downloadable content.

Longtime fans of the game will also be seeing some new features.

According to IGN, one of those features is a new fishing mechanic.

'Skyrim' players on current platforms will also be able to download a free next-gen upgrade.

Despite Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, the upcoming anniversary edition will also be available on PlayStation 5.

'Skyrim' was originally released in 2011.

Since then, the game has received numerous re-releases.

In 2016, it was remastered for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary.

The 'Skyrim' 10th Anniversary Edition is set to be released on November 11, 2021