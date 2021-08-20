This little girl’s mom has been teaching her how to bake since she was only one year old, and now she’s practically a professional!.They say you have to start them young, which is exactly what TikToker and cake artist (@thecakinggirl) did with her daughter, Ellis.She posted a video to TikTok to share how Ellis’ baking started and how it’s going now.The clip begins with footage of one-year-old Ellis in a sling strapped to her mom’s chest.Fast forward two years, and now three-year-old Ellis is a cake boss in her own right.Sporting a precious t-shirt and a laser focus, Ellis carefully rolls and cuts out elaborate fondant shapes.Viewers were amazed by the three-year-old’s baking skills
3-year-old who's been baking with mom since infancy shocks TikTok with her skills
