Woman exposes boyfriend's ‘horrible’ behavior with her secret financial move

A 29-year-old woman was shocked when her boyfriend demanded she pay off his housing debt.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" for advice.After years of struggling with mental health issues that made her unable to work, she had finally gotten back on her feet.She wanted to surprise her dad with his dream vacation after he had supported her during her highs and lows.When her boyfriend found out she had been saving money, he demanded she give it to him instead.Her boyfriend is currently in debt and may lose his house because of missed payments."he was livid and told me that how could I be so selfish and go on a 'stupid vacation trip' when he is about to get kicked out of his house," the woman said."[He said] that if we were in it for the long run, I should help him to get out of his debt because that could eventually be my house, too (we don't live together)".Reddit users thought the boyfriend's behavior was a huge red flag."This guy is a leech.

Get out," a user commented