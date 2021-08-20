Nanny's sticker peeling hack is 'freaking genius': 'I needed this a long time ago'

A nanny shared her favorite hack to make it easier for kids to use stickers.Whether you're a kid with developing motor skills or a full-grown adult, peeling a sticker from a set can quickly get tedious and frustrating.Emily Whitten is a 22-year-old nanny.

She posts tips on caring for toddlers and personal vlogs on TikTok."My favorite nanny hack that I have been using for years is to peel off the white backing of whatever stickers you give to children," Whitten explained."Because then it makes it easy for their little fingers to be able to pick them up" .She removed the white backing on a few colorful circle stickers.

Then she was able to easily pluck one off of the set.The nanny hack garnered over 254,000 views on TikTok.

Lots of people appreciated the trick."I was a preschool teacher for eight years.

I needed this a long time ago," one person commented.

"Freaking genius," one user wrote