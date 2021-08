‘Big Brother''s Britini D’Angelo Reacts To Being Betrayed By Kyland Young

"Big Brother" season 23 evictee Britini D’Angelo speaks with ET Canada about being betrayed by Kyland Young and says she hopes he's next to leave the house.

