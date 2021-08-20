What does 'elite' mean? It has taken on a new meaning lately

TikTok, and Gen Z for that matter, is rapidly changing language.These days the social media generation has set its sights on redefining the word "elite" .The traditional meaning of "elite" as defined by Oxford is, ."a group of people in a society, etc.

Who are powerful and have a lot of influence, because they are rich, intelligent, etc".However, on TikTok, the term doesn't refer to exclusivity so much as it does to superiority.When Gen Z describes something as "elite" they typically mean that it's the best version.There's a term for what Gen Z is doing with language.Semantic intensity is when we reappropriate words to enhance our descriptions.However, because technology tends to speed things up, we notice these huge shifts because there are more of them happening all the time